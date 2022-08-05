A&E Set To Bang Gavel With New ‘Court Night Live’ Series
By Jon Lafayette published
Vinnie Politan, Judge Greg Mathis and Judge Vonda Evans give viewers a chance to weigh in via text message
A&E Network said it will launch Court Night Live, a new series from Big Fish Entertainment that gives viewers a chance to weigh in on the cases being decided, on August 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
The show is hosted by Vinnie Politan of Court TV and Judge Greg Mathis, who has had his own courtroom shows. Retired Judge Vonda Evan will offer analysis.
Also: ViacomCBS Unit Drops 'Live PD' Producer Big Fish
The show will feature live civil cases being tried in pop up courts presided over by judges in Philadelphia, Tampa and Chicago. People agree to have cases heard in these pop up trials because the wait to have civil cases hear can be more than a year.
During the show, the home audience will get a chance to have their voices heard, weighing in on the proceedings in some cases by voting on the verdict via text message.
“Court Night Live will combine the inherent drama of live civil court proceedings with context and expert legal analysis, elevating the traditional court shows that have been a staple of the television landscape for decades,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E. “Court Night Live gives viewers a chance to experience public trials live in the virtual courtroom gallery on air.”
Big Fish is the company behind Live PD and Live Rescue, among other programs. It is owned by MGM.
Court Night Live is produced for A&E by Big Fish Entertainment. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and John Zito are executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb are executive producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for Court Night Live.■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.