A&E Set To Bang Gavel With New ‘Court Night Live’ Series

A&E Network said it will launch Court Night Live, a new series from Big Fish Entertainment that gives viewers a chance to weigh in on the cases being decided, on August 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The show is hosted by Vinnie Politan of Court TV and Judge Greg Mathis, who has had his own courtroom shows. Retired Judge Vonda Evan will offer analysis.

The show will feature live civil cases being tried in pop up courts presided over by judges in Philadelphia, Tampa and Chicago. People agree to have cases heard in these pop up trials because the wait to have civil cases hear can be more than a year.

During the show, the home audience will get a chance to have their voices heard, weighing in on the proceedings in some cases by voting on the verdict via text message.

“Court Night Live will combine the inherent drama of live civil court proceedings with context and expert legal analysis, elevating the traditional court shows that have been a staple of the television landscape for decades,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E. “Court Night Live gives viewers a chance to experience public trials live in the virtual courtroom gallery on air.”

Big Fish is the company behind Live PD and Live Rescue, among other programs. It is owned by MGM.

Court Night Live is produced for A&E by Big Fish Entertainment. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and John Zito are executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb are executive producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for Court Night Live.■