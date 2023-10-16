A Very Merry MeTV Starts Nov. 19, Ends Christmas Day

A Very Merry MeTV, the network’s annual holiday programming extravaganza, starts up November 19 and goes through Christmas Day. The MeTV stunt includes holiday-themed episodes of classic shows, incorporating both Thanksgiving and Christmas, along with TV movies and animated specials.

Things start at noon ET November 19 with The Brady Bunch episode “The Un-Underground Movie”, which sees Greg shoot a movie about the first Thanksgiving. They continue with a couple Beverly Hillbillies Thanksgiving episodes, “Turkey Day” and “The Thanksgiving Spirit.”

Other series with episodes featured in A Very Merry MeTV include The Love Boat, Gilligan’s Island, All in the Family, The Waltons, M*A*S*H, Happy Days and Gunsmoke.

Animated specials that will air include A Boy Named Charlie Brown and Snoopy Come Home.

On Christmas Day, MeTV features Matlock episode “The Scrooge”, Green Acres episode “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” and The Beverly Hillbillies episode “An Old-Fashioned Christmas,” among other holiday chestnuts.

Weigel Broadcasting owns MeTV.