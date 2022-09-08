67% of Marketers Say They Are Using Addressable Advertising: Study

Addressable advertising is finding its way into the media plans of 67% of the marketers surveyed in a new study by Go Addressable , the industry initiative created by TV distributors.

The adoption of addressable advertising is up sharply from the group’s previous study in October 2021, which found that about half of the marketers responding were on board.

“Addressable advertising has become a vital component in our media plans, due to its ability to reach and engage with consumers in a more targeted way,” said Molly Finnerty, senior, strategic investment at Interpublic Group’s Magna Global and a member of the Go Addressable Agency Council. “For us, the driving factor has been the tangible ROI and a demonstrated history of success, which, in turn, has helped speed up adoption and usage among our client base.”

The survey, conducted by Advertiser Perceptions also found that 48% of those using Addressable Advertising chose it because it provides better targeting; 46% said they liked its ability to measure or prove return on investment and 37% cited successful past performance of addressable campaigns.

In the study half the teams responsible for addressable TV advertising cover both linear and digital planning, which the group said was important because both traditional TV and CTV can be part of addressable campaigns.

“This study captured what we’re seeing and hearing from our clients and in the marketplace,” said Matt Van Houten, senior VP, product, operations & business development, DirecTV Advertising. “As an industry, it’s important we continue educating and raising awareness of addressable advertising’s value as we reach a critical moment in the medium’s future and growth.”

“These latest findings reflect much of what we’ve been seeing in the industry,” added Kevin Arrix, senior VP, Dish Media. “Momentum is building and advertisers are using addressable technology to maximize reach and frequency of their target audiences across their full video investment. Moving forward, awareness, education and proven impact will be the key drivers in the adoption of addressable TV. These are the core pillars behind Go Addressable.”

Go Addressable said that both the new survey and the 2021 edition consisted of responses from about 300 agency and brand advertisers.

Altice, Comcast, Cox Media, Dish Media, DirecTV Advertising, Charter Communications’ Spectrum Reach and Vizio are members of the Go Addressable initiative. ■