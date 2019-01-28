605 Revs Up Ratings, Analytics for MAVTV

Autosports network MAVTV said it has hired data analytics company 605 to provide ratings and advanced measurement data.

For 605 the deal marks a move into delivering audience measurement for advertisers. 605 uses one of the largest matchable TV data sets in the industry, which the company said allows it to offer advertisers the ability to measure the full impact of their ad campaigns on MAVTV.

605 is one of a number of companies tapping into big data to bring new ways of enumerating and analyzing viewing behavior of video programming and advertising.

In addition to national ratings reporting, 605’s agreement also encompasses advanced ad measurement and reporting services that will be made available to advertising clients of MAVTV, which is owned by Lucas Oil products.

“MAVTV is taking an important step to elevate their marketing and advertising measurement capabilities by using 605’s advanced audience data and proprietary analytics,” said Ben Tatta, co-founder and president of 605, which was started by Dolan Family Ventures in 2016.

“Changing viewing habits require new approaches to engage audiences, both with your own programming and the advertising within those shows,” Tatta said. “To stay competitive, networks need to better understand how to use data to drive actionable insights and reach the right audiences. We are excited to partner with MAVTV in this effort.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"MAVTV is very excited about this partnership with 605 as it speaks to the future of television advertising measurement being direct from the set-top box and the power this data will provide our partners,” Brock Thompson, senior VP of media sales, MAVTV.