605 Names MacDonald Executive VP of Sales

Advanced data and analytics company 605 said it named Doug MacDonald as executive VP of sales.

MacDonald, who had been senior VP of digital solutions at V12 Data, will head direct sales of 605’s advanced advertising measurement solutions to national advertisers and agencies. He will also lead business development activities with industry partners and alliances.

In his new job, MacDonald will report to Ben Tatta, president and co-founder of 605.

“Doug’s deep expertise in leveraging data and cutting-edge advertising technology – combined with his track record of leading both large-scale sales organizations and startups alike – will be a major asset to the entire 605 organization,” said Kristin Dolan, founder and CEO of 605. “He is an experienced leader with the ability to drive 605’s commercial vision, mission and strategy. As we continue to grow our business, I am confident that Doug, with his proven executive sales leadership and knowledge of the changing industry landscape, will be a valuable addition to our ranks.”

During 20 years in the business, MacDonald has held posts with Deep Root Analytics, Celtra and Adap.tv. He is a graduate of Berklee College of Music.

“It is an exciting time to be in this industry, and I am thrilled to join the 605 team to build out the sales strategy and plan for a business that has so much to offer,” MacDonald said. “The 605 team is talented, entrepreneurial, and deeply ingrained in this industry. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear as we further the company’s mission to drive critical improvements in audience measurement and television analytics, changes that are needed more than ever amid today’s constantly evolving viewing landscape.”