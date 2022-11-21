3Q Connected TV Ad Spending Jumps 39% To $926 Million: SMI
Travel, auto, restaurant categories show biggest increases
Amid talk of an advertising spending slowdown, connected TV chalked a big gains in the third quarter compared to a year ago, according to new figures from Standard Media Index.
SMI said that advertisers spent $926 million on connected TV, up from $664 million a year ago.
The biggest increase came from the travel, auto and restaurant categories, all of which were depressed during the pandemic.
Also Read: Linear TV Ad Spending Sees Uptick in September, SMI Says
In the third quarter, the travel category showed a 159% gain, auto revved up 96% and restaurants climbed 90%.
All of the categories measured by SMI showed increases. At the bottom of the list with the most modest gains worn by apparel & accessories, up just 0.5% and consumer packaged goods up 11.6%.
SMI data represents actual ad spending among all major holding companies and most major independents, accounting for some 95% of national brand spending. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
