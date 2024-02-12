34% of Households Streamed Super Bowl Game, Up from 28%, TVision Says

Among the millions of Americans who watched the Super Bowl, 34% watched via streaming, according to research and analytics company TVision.

Last year, 28% of viewers streamed the big game, TVision said.

The figures show how viewers are shifting away from traditional broadcast and cable to streaming, even for the biggest sports events.

TVision also measured how much attention viewers were paying when Taylor Swift popped up on the screen to root for her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

The attention index for female viewers when Swift was on screen was 126, compared to 117 when she wasn’t on the screen.

Among men, attention rose to 128 when Swift was on screen, up from 119 without Taylor.

The Super Bowl ad that best kept viewers’ eyes on the screen during the Super Bowl was for T-Mobile.

Other top attention-getting ads were for Dunkin, Hellman’s, Uber Eats and Door Dash.