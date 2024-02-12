34% of Households Streamed Super Bowl Game, Up from 28%, TVision Says
Viewers paid attention to Taylor Swift, both men and women
Among the millions of Americans who watched the Super Bowl, 34% watched via streaming, according to research and analytics company TVision.
Last year, 28% of viewers streamed the big game, TVision said.
The figures show how viewers are shifting away from traditional broadcast and cable to streaming, even for the biggest sports events.
TVision also measured how much attention viewers were paying when Taylor Swift popped up on the screen to root for her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.
The attention index for female viewers when Swift was on screen was 126, compared to 117 when she wasn’t on the screen.
Among men, attention rose to 128 when Swift was on screen, up from 119 without Taylor.
The Super Bowl ad that best kept viewers’ eyes on the screen during the Super Bowl was for T-Mobile.
Other top attention-getting ads were for Dunkin, Hellman’s, Uber Eats and Door Dash.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.