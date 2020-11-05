Three ‘Future Leaders’ Named GMs at Quincy Stations

Quincy Media said that executives who have been part of the company’s Future Leaders program have been promoted to be general managers at three of its stations.

Anna Engelhart was named GM for WKOW-TV, Madison, Wis.; John Huff was named GM for KWWL-TV, Cedar Rapids-Waterloo, Iowa; and Josh Morgan was named GM at WREX-TV Rockford, Ill.

All three had been station managers at their respective stations.

Engelhart succeeds Tom Allen, who had been overseeing the station and continues as regional VP at Quincy for WKOW. She joined WKOW in 2005 and came up through local and corporate sales.

“I am honored to continue to work with the wonderful and talented team at WKOW," Engelhart said. "I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue to expand my role at the station and in our communities.”

Huff succeeds Jim McKernan, who had been overseeing the station and continues his role as regional VP at Quincy overseeing KWWL and other stations. Huff has been with KWWL for more than 20 years as local sales manager and general sales manager before becoming station manager.

“This is my dream job,” said Huff. “The opportunity to lead the fine group of broadcast professionals at KWWL is the highlight of my career. I look forward to continuing the mission of KWWL to help our communities, provide great storytelling and serve our advertisers.”

Morgan succeeds John Chadwick, who retired. He joined WREX as news director in 2013.

He said he is “excited to take on this new role as leader of the WREX broadcast team. Together, we will continue our mission to bring great journalism to the viewers in our market while also serving our advertisers and communities.”

The three executives assume their new posts on Nov. 9.

“As we look to the next generation of emerging leaders in our company, this promotion for Anna, John and Josh is a clear recognition of their talent, and a wonderful opportunity for Quincy Media,” said Allen.

“Anna, John and Josh have earned this new role through hard work, dedication and getting results. Quincy Media congratulates them on their well-earned promotions,” added McKernan.