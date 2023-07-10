22% of U.S. Adults Have Dropped a Streaming Service: DirecTV Survey

A new survey from DirecTV Advertising found that 22% of U.S. adults canceled a streaming video service in the last three months.

The top reason that people canceled their service — cited by 35% of respondents — was because they weren’t spending enough time with the service to justify the cost.

Other frequently cited reasons for dropping a streaming service include: a need to cut back on entertainment spending; the streaming service raising its price; a lack of new content on the service; and the subscriber being finished with the show they signed up to watch.

Virtual MVPDs tend to have a higher frequency of use than subscription video-on-demand platforms, the MVPD-funded study found. In May, viewers 25-54 spent twice as much time with DirecTV streaming services each week as they did with Netflix.

Subscribers who dropped a service said they might resubscribe if the service cut its price or offered a promotion, added programming former subscribers wanted to watch of drop a new season or sequel to a show they watch.

The study was conducted for DirecTV by Suzy, a market research platform, among 1,000 adults 18-65 on June 3.