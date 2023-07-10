22% of U.S. Adults Have Dropped a Streaming Service: DirecTV Survey
Time spent is a big factor in deciding what to cull
A new survey from DirecTV Advertising found that 22% of U.S. adults canceled a streaming video service in the last three months.
The top reason that people canceled their service — cited by 35% of respondents — was because they weren’t spending enough time with the service to justify the cost.
Other frequently cited reasons for dropping a streaming service include: a need to cut back on entertainment spending; the streaming service raising its price; a lack of new content on the service; and the subscriber being finished with the show they signed up to watch.
Virtual MVPDs tend to have a higher frequency of use than subscription video-on-demand platforms, the MVPD-funded study found. In May, viewers 25-54 spent twice as much time with DirecTV streaming services each week as they did with Netflix.
Subscribers who dropped a service said they might resubscribe if the service cut its price or offered a promotion, added programming former subscribers wanted to watch of drop a new season or sequel to a show they watch.
The study was conducted for DirecTV by Suzy, a market research platform, among 1,000 adults 18-65 on June 3.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.