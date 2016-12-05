2.2 Million Watch ‘Westworld’ Finale on HBO

Over 2.2 million watched the 90-minute season finale of HBO series Westworld, a high for the show’s first season. Adding in replays and digital views, the finale elevated to 3.6 million viewers.

The first season of Westworld, a complicated sci-fi fable set at a western theme park where humans mix with robots who look and act a lot like humans, has been a success for the premium cable network. The season’s progress and plot twists have been endlessly debated on podcasts dedicated to the show.

Westworld is in the running for best drama when the Critics Choice awards are given out Dec. 11.

The big-budget show premiered October 2, and was renewed Nov. 14, along with rookie comedies Divorce and Insecure.

Inspired by the Michael Crichton feature film of the same name, Westworld comes from Bad Robot Productions, Jerry Weintraub Productions and Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jonathan Nolan is executive producer/writer/director, and the other E.P.s are Lisa Joy, J.J. Abrams, Jerry Weintraub and Bryan Burk.

Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden are in the cast.