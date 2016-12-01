Trending

Busted Pilot Podcast: TCA Winter Press Tour, HBO’s ‘Westworld’ and Football

By

Broadcasting & Cable Editor Dade Hayes and Deputy Editor Mike Malone take a look at the television industry's buzziest topics in the third edition of the Busted Pilot podcast. 

The duo discuss TCA winter press tour drama, HBO's Westworld and declining NFL ratings.