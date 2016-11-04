Busted Pilot Podcast: 2016 Election, Fall Season and the Sports Scene
By B&C Staff
Related: Busted Pilot Podcast: Emmy Noms, Political Confabs and NBCU’s Rio Coverage
Broadcasting & Cable Editor Dade Hayes and Deputy Editor Mike Malone take a look at what’s hot in the television industry in the second Busted Pilot podcast.
The pair discuss the 2016 election, broadcast networks and their fall seasons, the sports scene and HBO as well as reveal their picks of the week.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.