Read the February 2023 Issue of ‘B+C Multichannel News’
Featuring profiles of Sports Executive of the Year Eric Shanks of Fox Sports, our 2023 Producer of the Year and more
The February issue of B+C Multichannel News talks with Fox Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks, our 2023 Sports Executive of the Year, about how the division is thriving with an old-school business model: live telecasts of the biggest live events on broadcast and cable. Plus, an interview with Bunim/Murray Productions CEO Julie Pizzi, the 2023 B+C Multichannel News Producer of the Year, and more:
- Q&A: Laurence Fishburne on Disney Channel’s Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Special Report: Black Excellence in Streaming
- Local News: Oklahoma City
- Syndication: Smaller Audiences Force New Ideas
- Currency: Vin Di Bona’s Funny Content Stays Valuable in Streaming Era
