Read the February 2023 Issue of ‘B+C Multichannel News’

By B+C Staff
( Broadcasting & Cable )
published

Featuring profiles of Sports Executive of the Year Eric Shanks of Fox Sports, our 2023 Producer of the Year and more

The February issue of B+C Multichannel News talks with Fox Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks, our 2023 Sports Executive of the Year, about how the division is thriving with an old-school business model: live telecasts of the biggest live events on broadcast and cable. Plus, an interview with Bunim/Murray Productions CEO Julie Pizzi, the 2023 B+C Multichannel News Producer of the Year, and more: 

  • Q&A: Laurence Fishburne on Disney Channel’s Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
  • Special Report: Black Excellence in Streaming
  • Local News: Oklahoma City
  • Syndication: Smaller Audiences Force New Ideas
  • Currency: Vin Di Bona’s Funny Content Stays Valuable in Streaming Era

To read our February issue, click here (opens in new tab) or on the image above. 

B+C Staff