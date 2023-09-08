Read the September 2023 Issue of ‘B+C Multichannel News’
Featuring our 2023 ‘Women in the Game,’ previews of NYC TV Week and a look at why syndicators are eyeing court and crime shows
September’s B+C Multichannel News print edition looks ahead to NYC TV Week from September 11-14, with profiles of the 2023 “40 Under 40 New York” honorees and a preview of the Hispanic Television Summit. Plus, we profile female sports executives driving innovation in our “Women in the Game” feature, examine why syndicators are gravitating toward court and crime shows, look at the unconventional ways networks are filling out fall schedules during the writers and actors strikes and preview this month’s Diversity Week events in New York. To read the issue, click on the image above or here.
