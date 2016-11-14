HBO Renews ‘Westworld,’ 'Divorce’ and ‘Insecure’

HBO has renewed drama Westworld and comedies Divorce and Insecure for second seasons. Season-to-date, sci fi/western hybrid Westworld is averaging a gross audience of 11.7 million viewers, says HBO. The show debuted Oct. 2.

Divorce, from Sharon Horgan and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, and Insecure, created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore and starring Rae, are averaging 4.4 million and 3.2 million viewers, respectively. Both debuted Oct. 9.

After the high-profile cancellation of drama Vinyl, HBO has been eager to show that it could still launch series that captivate attention and work their way into the cultural conversation.

“I am thrilled to announce the pickup of our three fall series, all of which have distinctive, original voices,” said Casey Bloys, HBO programming president. “Critics and viewers alike have welcomed Westworld and Insecure, as well as the return of Sarah Jessica Parker to the network after 12 years with Divorce.”