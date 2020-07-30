2020 Emmys Will Be Virtual

The Sept. 20 Emmy Awards will be virtual. Executive producers of the Emmys, including host Jimmy Kimmel, sent a letter to nominees that asked them to participate from a remote location.

“As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th,” read the letter, published in Variety. “This year, it’s still going to be [the] TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!”

The producers plan to film the nominees at home. They told nominees in the letter that they aim to “create a moment that is more relaxed, more entertaining, more enjoyable not only for you, but for the millions watching at home.”

Reggie Hudlin, Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy are the other executive producers. They said the “informal theme for the night is ‘come as you are, but make an effort!’”

It is the 72nd annual Emmy Awards. The Television Academy gives out the awards for the best in television. ABC will telecast the event.

Kimmel is host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

Netflix set the nominations record with 160.