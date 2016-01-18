With 2016 Mostly Full, All Eyes Now on ‘17

Related: There’s Something About ‘Harry’

Harry is the onlyoffering from a major studio to be cleared nationally for this fall, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other series in the offing.

After testing it last summer, Tegna has picked up its own talk show, T.D. Jakes, for this fall and has syndication veteran Scott Carlin working to sell the show in additional markets across the country.

Two shows are currently in test mode—Warner Bros.’ South of Wilshire and The Security Brief with Paul Viollis. Neither show is burning up the ratings charts, but there is more to tests than ratings.

Fox is likely to test another show this summer, currently called SoMe—a shortening of “social media”—produced by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co.

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios is adding three shows to its mix—a court show called The Verdict With Judge Hatchett; a game show called Funny You Should Ask; and a comedy talk panel called Trending Funny that the studio announced last week.

Small producer Foothill 7 Television in Sacramento, Calif., has Sheriffs El Dorado County, a 30-minute original reality series for next fall. The show, which is in its second season on Tribune-owned KTXL Sacramento, puts viewers on the job with the deputies of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Finally, Trifecta Entertainment is offering cable hit Pawn Stars off of History.

With time slots in short supply for 2016, producers also are busy developing shows for 2017.

Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw are still developing an access magazine with British tabloid The Daily Mail. The McGraws and CBS Television Distribution shopped the show around last fall, but there isn’t currently space in the market for it, so it’s pushed until 2017.

And Legendary TV, which recently saw a majority stake of its parent company acquired by China’s Dalian Wanda Group, is developing a daytime talker featuring country stars Faith Hill and Kellie Pickler with former Oprah producer Lisa Erspamer and Hill’s manager, Jason Owen, executive producing.