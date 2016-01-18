13th Annual NATPE Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards

As NATPE has evolved to encompass international programming, digital distribution, social media engagement and more, one of its annual highlights remains the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards reception. In that one room at the fabled Fontainebleau, notable figures from across the television landscape gather and the evening always casts a fond glow on Tartikoff’s ongoing significance in the industry. In a Snapchat world, that’s a rare feat of endurance. In this special report, we catch up with honorees in the 13th annual tradition: producer/activist Norman Lear; Shine Endemol CEO Sophie Turner Laing; maestro Quincy Jones; Viacom veteran Doug Herzog; and multitasking host Steve Harvey. To learn how they all made their mark on the industry, with Tartikoff’s distinguished run as an inspiration, see the pages that follow. Congratulations to them all, and we look forward to meeting up in Miami Beach.

Doug Herzog Holds Key to Viacom’s Programming Success

Steve Harvey: He’s Got Game—on Games, Talk, Radio and More

Endemol Shine’s Sophie Turner Laing Cooks Up Hit Shows

Norman Lear: For TV’s Greatest Producer, These Are the Days

Quincy Jones: From Music to TV to Film, A Multi-Platform Maestro