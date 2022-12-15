12 Million Clix Users Find What To Watch On Mobile Devices
Recommendation service growing by 800,000 monthly
Clix, a service that helps streamers find what to watch, said that 99% of its global audience of 12 million users are getting their video recommendations on mobile devices before watching on any screen or platform.
More viewers and more shows are streaming, especially on a burgeoning number of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Discovering content is difficult and a return to scrolling program guides is not what younger viewers want, Clix said.
“Our consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, expect to get their information about what-to-watch instantaneously — anytime, anywhere in this ever-shifting landscape,” Ed Sullivan, Clix founder and CEO, said. “Our users know Clix is allied with top streamers to make it easier to find the best of what to watch.”
Clix says its registered users are growing by almost 800,000 monthly in the U.S., citing Google Analytics.
“Everyone is walking around with a TV in their pocket — and that time-burning question on their lips: ‘What should I stream today?’ Stacy Jolna, Clix founder and chief marketing officer, said. “Clix on your iPhone or Android device is the quickest way to see our ‘discover and watch’ recommendations called ClixPix, whether you’re riding the subway, simply bored in class, or group chatting about the hottest new series and movies.”
Clix said its what-to-watch methodology combines artificial intelligence and machine learning with human editorial curation. Script and cinematography excellence, great acting and directing contribute to its recommendations
In addition to recommendations, Clix offers its own original content and is available via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and LG Smart TVs.
“Our top video-centric suggestions of what to stream, ClixQuizzes on TV, movies and sports, as well as our growing shopping functionality for just what you want to buy, together, creates a personal connection to our viewers,” founder and chief creative officer Patricia Sullivan added. “Our viewers’ demands and desire are Clix’s guide for what we will unveil next. We know they don’t want more guides and grids to struggle through as they search for their entertainment experience.” ■
