11th Annual NATPE Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards

As NATPE has sought to evolve, it has remained consistent with one of its main elements since 2003: the presentation of the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards. For students of the TV business, that is a fortunate thing. Tartikoff’s tenure running NBC is remembered for its rare intersection of creative and business acumen. And so it is with this year’s honorees: Grupo Televisa chairman and CEO Emilio Azcárraga Jean, The Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and executive and producer Lauren Zalaznick.

Each found an idiosyncratic path to success, one that has combined a passion for creative material with a knack for putting plans into action. And each of them, in the pages that follow and on Jan. 28 in accepting their honors in Miami Beach, will take a rare moment to share insights into how they got here. To the honorees: Congratulations. To everyone else: Take notes.

