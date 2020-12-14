WJCL GM Ben Hart Addresses Viewers Directly

While he’s new to the job, WJCL president/GM Benjamin Hart is easing into the role of providing on-air editorials. His most recent ones, going for about 90 seconds, stressed the importance of voting and urged Americans to come together after the divisive presidential election.

“You and I are a part of the most glorious country in the world,” Hart said in the one about coming together. “Free and fair elections are the key to what makes us the best country on earth. Now that we’ve all had our say, it's time for us to listen to each other, work together and move forward.”

Hearst TV general managers are encouraged to address viewers directly with editorials. Hart, who succeeded Tim Morrissey atop WJCL, said the editorials “articulate who we are as a station and a company.”

Hart hopes to make them a weekly thing when he knows the market better. For now, he steps up when he feels he can add an informed voice to the dialogue. “When there’s something important to say, it’s time to say something,” Hart said.