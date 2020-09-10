Ben Hart Named WJCL Savannah General Manager

Ben Hart, news director at WISN Milwaukee, has been named VP and general manager of WJCL Savannah. Both stations are part of Hearst Television. Hart succeeds Timothy J. Morrissey, who is retiring this fall.

“Ben is an accomplished executive, succeeding at every assignment over his long career with Hearst,” said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. “He has made every newsroom he has led better by bringing an enthusiasm and spirit grounded in his passion for the First Amendment and local television’s vital community role. We know he and the WJCL team will continue the momentum the station has experienced under Tim’s leadership and take the station to the next level.”

Hart joined Hearst Television in 2002 as a news producer at WAPT Jackson. He advanced to producer positions at Hearst-owned WDSU New Orleans and KCRA-KQCA Sacramento. He returned to WAPT as assistant news director and, later, news director, before moving to Milwaukee to run the WISN newsroom.

Savannah is DMA No. 89. WJCL is an ABC affiliate.

Hart is a member of the Radio Television Digital News Association, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the National Association of Black Journalists and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.