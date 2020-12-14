ViacomCBS Takes to the Cloud With AWS

ViacomCBS has agreed to migrate its entire broadcast operational footprint to Amazon Web Services.

The deal calls for the company to move its complete linear TV wherewithal, including 40 global data and media centers and 425 channels, to the world’s biggest cloud services operation.

The shift, Amazon said, will enable the broadcaster to “spin up new channels faster, dynamically assemble live content to optimize delivery over any distribution channel, add image and video analysis to applications and automate workflows.”

More Tech: HBO Max’s Forssell on Roku Deal: ‘We’ll Get It Done’ | Google TV Can Now Aggregate From Over 25 Third-Party Apps

ViacomCBS plans to use AWS Elemental media services as well as AWS machine learning technologies. These include Amazon Rekognition, an AWS service that adds intelligent image and video analysis to applications. Also featured is Amazon SageMaker, AWS’s service for building, training, and deploying machine learning models, to quickly scale video processing resources, automate workflows and predict audience preferences.

“With AWS, we will be able to automate and streamline our processes for content production, licensing and distribution to consumer streaming services and innovate faster to deliver improved customer experiences,” said Phil Wiser, executive VP and chief technology officer at ViacomCBS, in a statement. “We are thinking and acting aggressively to build on the major disruptions that ViacomCBS is bringing to the market with our leading global content and services. AWS’s deep portfolio of services will help us unleash the power of content in new and interesting ways that benefit our advertisers, licensing partners and streaming services.”