Google TV Can Now Aggregate From Over 25 Third-Party Apps

(Image credit: Google)

Since launching its new aggregation overlay for Android TV, dubbed Google TV, along with its new Chromecast device in October, Google has made some progress in terms of expanding the reach of the platform.

The name Google TV seems to serve two purposes. It will replace the “Android TV” brand over time. But for now, Google TV refers to the new content aggregation interface that sits on top of Android TV.

Beyond being able to surface and recommend content from Google-owned apps such as YouTube, YouTube TV and Google Play Movies, Google TV now has native integration with more than 25 third-party apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Pluto TV. (Notably, that list does not include Netflix.)

Like a number of other large video technology companies, Google is seeking to create a one-stop app that searches for and surfaces content based on user profile data. And the more apps that it can reach into, the more intuitive Google TV can be.