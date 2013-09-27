TV Review: HBO's 'Hello Ladies'

HBO premieres its new Stephen Merchant-lead comedy Hello Ladies on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“If Stuart were just a loser, Hello Ladies would be in danger of being entirely insufferable. As it is, Stuart is also self-absorbed and obnoxious, which, oddly enough, makes the show watchable, but would you come back week after week?”



– David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“Merchant isn’t bad in this solo venture, but as the Woody Allen reference makes clear, this is well-worn territory, and not the kind of stuff that can readily rise to pay-TV’s upper echelons without a fresh or distinctive take.”



– Brian Lowry, Variety

“We wincingly follow along as Stuart tries to get into exclusive clubs and then makes all the wrong moves on cruelly indifferent women. It’s as if Entourage had a nightmare.”



– Hank Stuever, Washington Post

“For the remainder of its eight-episode first season, with any luck Hello Ladies will remain a clever companion for all viewers, but especially all those take-out-eating single friends.”



– Sarah Rodman, Boston Globe

“In some ways, Hello Ladies plays like the anti-Entourage. Set in the same area code, if not necessarily the same zip code, that show treated Los Angeles like El Dorado with a private airfield, a sanctuary where there was no problem Vinnie Chase encountered that couldn’t be solved by somebody else. At this point, at least, Merchant, Woods, and Torrence don’t have anybody else but each other-and their problems are of the kind that can’t be solved in a single phone call from Ari Gold.”



– Erik Adams, A.V. Club