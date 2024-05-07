More Stations In San Antonio Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts

A second group of stations has begun broadcasting NextGen TV signals in San Antonio.

KSAT, owned by Graham Media, started broadcasting using ATSC 3.0 technology. It is broadcasting its own ABC affiliated channel as well as programming from KLRN, KENS, KVDA and KWEX.

Last June, KMYS started broadcasting a NextGen signal, carrying its own programming, plus channels for WOAI, KABB, and KCWX.

“NextGen TV is in high demand in San Antonio, a top media market where several major networks—ABC, FOX, CBS, NBC, PBS, Telemundo, and Univision—are offering this new service to their viewers,” said Ashley Parker, general manager of KSAT. “Local broadcasters are dedicated to growing this free service in the San Antonio area and providing valuable local news, sports and entertainment. NextGen TV’s emergency alert and dual language capabilities are essential to residents and we’re proud that we can give them even more options now.”

NextGen TV promises a bigger picture and improved sound and voice quality. Viewers can also find internet content, get mobile reception and expanded local news.

The ATSC 3.0 format can also handle datacasting, a business that could generate $10 billion in incremental revenues for stations.

NextGen tuners are built into some TV’s made by Sony, LG Electronic and Samsung. LTC plans to deliver NextGen enabled sets later this month that cost as little as $479.

Antenna viewers can rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

NextGen TV is available in 75 TV markets, and reaches about 75% of U.S. households.