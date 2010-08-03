NYC TV Vet Kreisman Launching Investigative Site

Former on-air investigative reporter Polly Kreisman is adding to her online news mini-empire with the site InvestigateNY.org. Kreisman says the current media landscape is just not getting it done, and her site, to launch in the fall, will address the “void” in solid watchdog journalism.

She writes on the site:

The mission of InvestigateNY is to protect and inform New Yorkers by exposing corruption and abuse of the public trust, challenging the status quo, and telling unique and provocative stories with journalistic integrity and skill.

Historic changes in the media landscape have left a void in investigative news coverage and original enterprise reporting, while the public appetite and need has never been greater. This has created unprecedented opportunities for collaboration among journalists and institutions that support this work.

InvestigateNY.com will provide reporting for TV, radio and print and will seek grants to fund the reporters.

Kreisman was an investigative reporter at WWOR and WPIX in New York.

Her other news site is three-year-oldTheLoopNY.com, which covers local news in the southern Westchester region, just north of NYC.

She also has joined our friends over at LostRemote.com as a guest blogger. LR previously reported InvestigateNY.com’s pending launch.