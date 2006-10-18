Nip/Tuck: Straight Outta Boca

I thought Nip/Tuck couldn’t get any more ridiculous than it already is. But the best soap opera on television did it again last night. Rosie O’Donnell’s recurring character, Dawn “You can take the trash out of the trailer but you can’t take the trailer out of the trash” Budge, made the mistake that so many have made–she went to my hometown, Boca Raton. As she left a jewelry store with some huge rocks dangling from her ear, a couple on a motorcycle sped by, cut her ear off, caught it in mid-air while at full-speed, and made off with their bounty.

Earjacking’s no joke—it’s a major crime in Boca. If you’ve ever been to Boca you know it’s hard living down there, since we gotta be avoiding old people driving slow, we are always having to play through the seniors at the golf course, it’s never cold, and of course the crazy ear-choppin’-off people. It’s hard knocks down in Boca, as Dawn Budge now knows.

By Scotty C. the Former Intern