MCN Online Extra: March 9, 2020
By MCN Staff
Cover Story
Upward Mobility
After fits and starts, cable’s wireless play has come into its own
Agenda
Small Cable Firms Targeting Advanced Ads
From Next TV:Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Cancellations
The Watchman:If It Breeds, It Leads on FX; Dick Wolf Chases Bad Guys, and Girls, on Oxygen
Special Report: Cable Hall of Fame
Magnificent Seven Earn Hall of Fame Honors
Fates & Fortunes
People on the move for the week of March 9
MCN’s Most Read: Feb. 24-March 4
1. BET, CNN, NBA TV to Air Kobe Bryant Memorial Service
2. Trump Vows to Destroy Comcast’s Image
3. NAB: Vegas Show Is a Go Amid Coronavirus Concerns
4. Marquee Sports Network Steps Up to the Plate
5. Comcast Promotes Khoury to Chief Communications Officer
The Five Spot
Geoff Daniels, EVP, Global Unscripted Entertainment, Nat Geo
