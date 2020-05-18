MCN Online Extra | May 18, 2020
By MCN Staff
Cover Story: Home Shopping’s Second Act
COVID-19 could speed up the move to e-commerce by TV programmers
PLUS:
Shopping Shows Work for Pandemic Relief
Pandemic Changes Home Shopping Mix
Agenda
View from the Top: AMC CEO Sapan’s Work-From-Home Watchword Is Overcommunicate
Programming
Survivalists Bare All on Discovery Series
Programming Review: ‘Barkskins’
Data Mine
MCN’s Most Viewed, May 4-13
1. Altice USA Seeks Tech Workers For Voluntary Layoffs
2. Fox News Leads Cable News Domination of Weekly Cable Ratings
3. Fox Business Network Slates Bartiromo China Documentary
4. Sinclair: Sports Rebates Could Come
5. Canada Pension Plan Sells Altice USA Stake
Next TV’s Most Viewed, May 4-13
1. TiVo Stream 4K: Everything You Need to Know About the New Android TV-Based Dongle
2. Sling TV in Freefall: 281K Lost Subscribers in Q1
3. Google Reportedly Moving Forward With Android TV-Powered, Nest-Branded OTT Device
4. Android TV to Be Rebranded as Google TV? That's the Rumor
5. Cord-Cutting Hit Record Levels in First Quarter
The Five Spot
Katherine Pope, Head of Spectrum Originals, Charter Communications
