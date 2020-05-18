Fates and Fortunes

COGECO

Cogeco Communications has appointed Frédéric Perron president, Cogeco Connection, based in Burlington, Ontario. He comes from T-Mobile Poland, where he served as chief commercial officer.

Andrew Walther

DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS

Amanda Powers was named chief operating officer at Dick Clark Productions in Los Angeles. She had been VP of strategy at Valence Media, parent company of DCP.

EWTN

Andrew Walther has joined EWTN Global Catholic Network as president and chief operating officer, EWTN News. He had been VP for communications and strategic planning at the Knights of Columbus.

Raina Falcon

HBO MAX

WarnerMedia has named Raina Falcon as VP, HBO Max Publicity. She had been senior director of publicity at Turner, overseeing branding and publicity campaigns for TBS and TNT original programming.

MADHIVE

Brian Lin has joined New York-based over-the-top advertising solutions company MadHive as chief product officer. He comes from VideoAmp, where he was SVP of product strategy and publisher partnerships.

Mark Lazarus

NBCUNIVERSAL

Mark Lazarus was elevated to chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Streaming, part of a restructuring. He adds oversight of NBC Entertainment, Telemundo and the cable entertainment networks s to his duties.

NBCUNIVERSAL

Cesar Conde was promoted to chairman, NBCUniversal News Group, a newly created post responsible for NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC, also under the restructuring. He was chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Nicole Toussou

PROJECT X

Independent production and financing firm Project X Entertaiment added Nicole Toussou as executive VP, television. She was a creative executive at NBA star LeBron James’s production company, SpringHill Entertainment.

STARZ

Christina Davis has joined Starz as president, original programming, tasked with leading the premium network’s programming and development team. She was head of drama series development at CBS for the past 11 years.

Christina Davis

VIACCESS-ORCA

OTT and TV platforms, content protection and advanced data solutions provider Viaccess-Orca has named Philippe Leonetti as CEO. Leonetti comes from Orange Group, where he most recently was senior VP, steering of innovation.

VIZIO

Adam Townsend has joined connected TV manufacturer Vizio as chief financial officer. Townsend was most recently executive VP and chief financial officer at Showtime Networks and had held several executive roles at CBS Corp.

Adam Townsend

WARNER BROS.

Johanna Fuentes has joined Warner Bros. in Burbank, California, as executive VP, worldwide corporate communications and public affairs. She comes from Showtime Networks, where she was executive VP, communications.

BRIEFLY NOTED …

Craig Forrester has joined global connectivity and communications services provider Epsilon as chief financial officer. He had been VP, finance – sales and marketing at Colt Technology Services. … Toronto-based advertising technology firm Firstlight Media has named Katie Back chief revenue officer. She comes from Freewheel, Comcast’s ad-technology unit. … Digital technology company PubMatic has added three executives: regional VP of advertiser solutions Chris Gurciullo, formerly managing director of media at Dunnhumby; VP of publisher development Manny Montilla, formerly VP of product health at Oath; and VP of product marketing Ranee Soundara, formerly VP of marketing at Informion. … Ishaq Mian has joined Toronto-based industrial wireless broadband network connectivity solutions provider Redline Communications Group as VP, sales engineering. He has worked with companies such as Hydro One, Ericcson and Nokia.… Central and Southwest Florida based fiber-optic telecom provider Summit Broadband has named Kevin Coyne CEO. He was a founding member and chief operating officer of FiberLight LLC.