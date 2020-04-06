MCN Online Extra | April 6, 2020
By MCN Staff
Cover Story
Cable’s Corona Conundrum
As pandemic rages, cable operators and networks strive to keep information lines flowing, employees safe and their businesses viable
PLUS:
Coronavirus Causes Networks to Scramble
Ad Sales Execs Taking Crisis One Day at a Time
‘Tiger King’ Becomes Ferocious Social-Media Hit
Sports Streamers Pivot in Pandemic
Reviews
‘Mrs. America,’ FX on Hulu‘Run,’ HBO
Fates & Fortunes for April 6, 2020
MCN’s Most Viewed, March 23-April 1
1. Comcast Opens On-Demand, SVOD Titles During COVID-19 Outbreak
2. Charter Expands Free Broadband Eligibility
3. Fox News Generates Most-Watched Week of the Year in Total Day Ratings
4. Verizon Adds Free Fios, Wireless Content
5. Facing Up to COVID-19
The Five Spot
Greg Whiteley, EVP, One Potato Productions
