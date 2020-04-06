MCN Online Extra | April 6, 2020

Cover Story

Cable’s Corona Conundrum

As pandemic rages, cable operators and networks strive to keep information lines flowing, employees safe and their businesses viable

PLUS:

Coronavirus Causes Networks to Scramble

Ad Sales Execs Taking Crisis One Day at a Time

‘Tiger King’ Becomes Ferocious Social-Media Hit

Sports Streamers Pivot in Pandemic

Reviews

‘Mrs. America,’ FX on Hulu‘Run,’ HBO

Fates & Fortunes for April 6, 2020

MCN’s Most Viewed, March 23-April 1

1. Comcast Opens On-Demand, SVOD Titles During COVID-19 Outbreak

2. Charter Expands Free Broadband Eligibility

3. Fox News Generates Most-Watched Week of the Year in Total Day Ratings

4. Verizon Adds Free Fios, Wireless Content

5. Facing Up to COVID-19

The Five Spot

Greg Whiteley, EVP, One Potato Productions