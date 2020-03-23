MCN Online Extra | March 23, 2020
By MCN Staff
Cover Story: Wonder Women 2020
Here’s to the Leaders
MCN’s 2020 Wonder Women to be celebrated Sept. 30
Agenda
Media Business Preps for New Normal
COVID-19: The Story of a Lifetime
Theatrical Movies Head to VOD Early
The Watchman: Firefighters Hot for ‘Tacoma FD’, Cub Reporter on Apple TV+ and Fowl Play on Disney XD
MCN’s Most Read, March 9-19
1. Verizon Closing Some Retail Stores During Pandemic
2. T-Mobile Outlines Coronavirus-Related Service Changes
3. Charter Opening WiFi Hotspots in Face of COVID-19
4. Altice USA Offers Free Broadband to Homes with K-12, College Students During Coronavirus Scare
5. Comcast Ramps Up (Public) Service to Meet Coronavirus Challenge
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.