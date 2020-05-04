MCN Online Extra | May 4, 2020
By MCN Staff
Digital Edition for May 4, 2020
Cover Story
Esports Take Their Turn at Bat
With live events sidelined by COVID-19, an emerging category finds itself as the only game in town
Agenda
C-SPAN Will Gavel In More History
The Watchman, Michael Malone: Finding ‘Gold’ on Acorn; Ruffalo Hits Hits Mark Twice on HBO Series
Programming
Review: Peacock Has a Lot to Offer While Awaiting Fresh Feathers
Business
COVID-19 Could Squeeze Networks More in Q2
Fates & Fortunes
People on the move for May 5, 2020
MCN’s Most Read
Top stories on multichannel.com, April 20-29
1. Fox News Rolls Along on Weekly Cable Ratings Charts
2. AT&T Seeks Delay of Carriage License Sunset, Citing Pandemic
3. Altice USA Creates $10M Community Relief Program
4. Charter Expands Showtime, Epix to All Video Customers Through April 19
5. Debt-Troubled Frontier Hits Reset
Next TV’s Most Read
Top stories on nexttv.com, April 20-29
1. AT&T to Shutter Audience Network on May 22
2. T-Mobile: Everything You Need to Know About Its 5G-Fueled Push into Streaming
3. Sling TV: Everything You Need to Know About the vMVPD
4. Production Panic: Can the Major SVOD Services Keep Up with Ravenous Audience Demand?
5. Quibi: 'An Old-Media Mindset Squeezed Into a New-Media Form Factor Without Any Purpose'
The Five Spot
Jon Diament, Executive VP, Chief Revenue Officer, Turner Sports
