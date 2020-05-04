MCN Online Extra | May 4, 2020

Digital Edition for May 4, 2020

Cover Story

Esports Take Their Turn at Bat

With live events sidelined by COVID-19, an emerging category finds itself as the only game in town

Agenda

C-SPAN Will Gavel In More History

The Watchman, Michael Malone: Finding ‘Gold’ on Acorn; Ruffalo Hits Hits Mark Twice on HBO Series

Programming

Review: Peacock Has a Lot to Offer While Awaiting Fresh Feathers

Business

COVID-19 Could Squeeze Networks More in Q2

Fates & Fortunes

People on the move for May 5, 2020

The Five Spot

Jon Diament, Executive VP, Chief Revenue Officer, Turner Sports