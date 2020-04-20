MCN Online Extra | April 20, 2020
By MCN Staff
MCN Digital Edition: April 20, 2020
Cover Story
More Horror? Bring It On
Call him ‘The Insider’ — Stephen King novels are all over TV, and coronavirus may only increase our desire for more frightful fare
Agenda
‘The Five’ Learn How to Work from Home
The Watchman, Michael Malone: CBS Goes Crazy With Prince Special; ‘Penny Dreadful’ Reboots in Vintage L.A.
Policy
Robert McDowell: A COVID-19 Survivor’s Story
Business
Broadcasters, Nets Brace for Sports-Fee Surge
Fates & Fortunes
People on the Move for April 20, 2020
Rafael Eli, Hispanic Marketer, Soccer Specialist, Dies of COVID-19 Pneumonia
MCN’s Most Viewed: April 6-16
1. AT&T Offers Free Cell Service to Doctors, Nurses
2. Fox News Leads Cable News Domination of Weekly Cable Ratings
3. Robert McDowell: A COVID-19 Survivor’s Story
4. Trump Threatens to Adjourn Congress and Make Recess Appointments
5. BET, REVOLT TV Set COVID-19 Themed Specials
Next TV’s Most Viewed: April 6-16
1. AT&T TV, DirecTV Add Free Year of HBO
2. AT&T Stops Selling U-verse TV
3. AT&T, DirecTV Set to Be Hit Hard by COVID-19 Recession: Analyst
4. Tough First Day? Quibi Generates Only 300K App Downloads, Gets Battered by Critics
5. Apple TV Plus: Nearly Six Months in, Is Anybody Watching?
The Five Spot
Sally Woodward Gentle, Executive Producer, ‘Killing Eve’
