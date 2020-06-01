MCN Online Extra | June 1, 2020
By MCN Staff
COVER STORY
Chris Wallace's Sunday Best
After more than 50 years in broadcasting, Fox News Sunday anchor hasn’t seen anything like the pandemic
AGENDA
The Watchman: Gordon Ramsay Is Off the Charts; ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Goes Wide
PROGRAMMING
Review: ‘I May Destroy You’
TECH
‘Channels’ Pose a Challenge for Media Firms Going DTC
POLICY
Q&A: Mike Rogers, Man of 5G Action
FATES & FORTUNES
People on the move for June 1
DATA MINE
MCN’s Top 5, May 18-27
1. Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Triumphant Among Total Viewers
2. Programming Review: ‘Barkskins’
3. Sinclair Stock Soars on Speculation of More RSN Carriage Deals
4. Cover Story: Home Shopping’s Second Act
5. HBO Max Available on Hulu at Launch
Next TV’s Top 5, May 18-27
1. Why CBS All Access Wants To, And Must, Become ‘ViacomCBS All Access’
2. Is CBSN the Future of TV News?
3. AT&T Faces Renewed Pressure to Sell DirecTV
4. Disney Plus Emerges as Multibillion-Dollar 'Star Wars' Franchise’s New Hope
5. Streaming Projected to Be Lone Growth Area Amid $160B Pandemic Bath
THE FIVE SPOT
Dennis Wharton, EVP, Communications, National Association of Broadcasters
