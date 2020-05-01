HBO Max Available on Hulu at Launch

WarnerMedia continues to pile up streaming partners for the May 27 launch of HBO Max, adding Disney’s Hulu to the list of outlets where customers can access the service.

HBO Max will include about 10,000 hours of original and library programming from HBO, Turner and others when it debuts on May 27. So far WarnerMedia has signed carriage deals with Charter Communications, Apple TV, YouTube TV and Android and Google Play platforms. The service also will be on WarnerMedia parent AT&T’s distribution platforms DirecTV, U-Verse and AT&T TV Now.

With the latest deal, existing HBO on Hulu subscribers will be given access to HBO Max at launch at no additional cost, with some limited exceptions of availability, WarnerMedia said in a statement. Eligible and existing Hulu and Hulu + Live TV subscribers will be able to purchase HBO Max for $14.99 per month.

WarnerMedia has said it is targeting 50 million domestic HBO Max subscribers (and between 75 million and 95 million customers in the U.S., Latin America and Europe) by 2025. That would include the roughly 30 million current HBO subscribers and its standalone streamer HBO Now’s 5 million customers.