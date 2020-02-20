WarnerMedia Expands Carriage Deal With YouTube TV

WarnerMedia said it will expand its existing distribution agreement with YouTube TV for its entertainment, sports and news network content to include its upcoming streaming video service, HBO Max.

According to WarnerMedia, the deal expands on the existing carriage agreement between the two companies for its TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network to add access to the HBO and Cinemax services to the YouTube TV lineup for the first time. As part of a new deal, YouTube TV has also committed to distributing WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max streaming platform when it launches in May.

“As consumers’ media consumption habits continually evolve and the landscape becomes more and more dynamic, our goal remains constant, and that is to make the portfolio of WarnerMedia networks available as widely as possible,” said WarnerMedia Distribution president Rich Warren in a press release. “YouTube has been a valued partner for a number of years, and we’re pleased to not only extend our existing agreement, but also make HBO and Cinemax - and soon HBO Max - available to YouTube TV customers for the first time.”

Both linear and on-demand HBO and Cinemax content will debut on YouTube TV this spring.

WarnerMedia’s TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network have been available to YouTube TV customers since 2018 and will continue to be available on the service.

HBO Max will be available to YouTube TV customers at launch and will include content from the premium HBO service, new original series, third-party licensed programs and movies, and content from the WarnerMedia library.

“Our commitment at YouTube TV is to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it,” said YouTube TV global head of partnerships Lori Conkling in a press release. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WarnerMedia to deliver their family of networks that are popular among our members, as well as introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content.”