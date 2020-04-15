WarnerMedia, Charter Reach HBO Max Agreement

WarnerMedia said it has reached a multi-year agreement with Charter Communications, making HBO Max available to all of the cable operator’s customers once it launches in May.

HBO Max will debut with 10,000 hours of curated content and a programming slate anchored by the entire HBO service. The platform will also include new original series and films from across WarnerMedia’s library and third-party licensed programs and movies.

“Charter has been a longtime distributor of our networks and on-demand content, and a valued partner to our company,” said WarnerMedia Distribution president Rich Warren in a press release. “We look forward to working together to bring HBO Max to Spectrum subscribers when the product launches next month.”

As part of the distribution deal, all of Charter’s existing HBO subscribers, including those in its Spectrum Silver and Gold video packages, will automatically be given access to HBO Max and its expanded programming offering for no additional charge and with no action required other than signing into the HBO Max app. All remaining and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from Charter.

“We are eager to provide Spectrum customers with the highly-anticipated HBO Max offering when it makes its debut next month,” said Charter executive VP programming acquisition Tom Montemagno in a press release. “This new premium streaming experience will be a welcome addition to Spectrum subscribers; we will offer HBO Max on a multitude of platforms for purchase by our video, broadband and mobile customers alike.”