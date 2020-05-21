Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Triumphant Among Total Viewers

Fox News continued to tighten its grip on the cable ratings charts this past week, sweeping both the primetime and total day charts among total viewers, according to Nielsen.

Fox News' 'Hannity'

For the week of May 11 to May 17, Fox News averaged 3.4 million viewers in primetime to top all cable networks for the 17th straight week, reported Nielsen. Cable news networks MSNBC and CNN finished second and third for the week, averaging 2 million and 1.5 million viewers respectively.

HGTV and TLC tied for fourth place with 1.2 million viewers, followed by TBS with 1 million viewers. A&E (974,000 viewers), Discovery Channel (879,000) Hallmark Channel (867,000) and ESPN (843,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

Fox News also topped the total day charts for the 19th straight week, beating MSNBC, CNN, HGTV and Food Network. Fox News also swept the primetime and total day charts among viewers 25-54 for the week, said Nielsen.

ESPN was the top choice among 18-49 year old viewers in primetime, topping TBS, TLC, Fox News and A&E Network, according to Nielsen. On the total day front in the demo, TBS narrowly beat out Fox News, Food Network, CNN and A&E for top honors.