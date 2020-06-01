Fates & Fortunes: June 1, 2020

COMMSCOPE

Jeff White

Connectivity solutions firm CommScope has named Jeff White as chief commercial officer. He was chief customer officer at location services platform company Here Technologies.

CSG SYSTEMS

Silvio Tavares has joined the board of directors of billing systems provider CSG Systems. He is CEO of payment and digital advertising trade association The CardLinx Association.

CYPHER CONTENT

Edward Sabin

Former A+E Networks head of international Edward Sabin has launched Cypher Content, a Los Angeles-based entertainment and media venture that will produce content for the U.S. market. He will serve as president and CEO.

DISNEY

Rebecca Campbell was named chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International at The Walt Disney Co., responsible for Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Hulu and Hotstar. She most recently served as president of Disneyland Resort.

Rebecca Campbell

MEDIAMATH

Ad technology firm MediaMath has added Anudit Vikram as senior VP, product, He had been chief product officer at Edge by Ascential, a market intelligence company that offers a platform for digital retailers.

MEDIAMATH

Kimberly Samon was named chief people officer at New York-based MediaMath. She had been head of global operational excellence and chief people officer at Weight Watchers International.

Kimberly Samon

MEREDITH

Rob Silverstein was named executive producer and showrunner of Meredith’s new daily syndicated show based on the People magazine brand. He is the former executive producer of Access Hollywood.

PEGASYSTEMS

Cloud software firm Pegasystems has named Carola Cazenave as VP, global partner ecosystem. She joins from IBM, where she had been VP, North America business partner ecosystem.

TIKTOK

Kevin Mayer

Kevin Mayer has joined TikTok as CEO. He comes from The Walt Disney Co., where he was chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International business, overseeing the Disney Plus launch.

TVU NETWORKS

Cloud and internet protocol-based live video solutions firm TVU Networks named Sushant Rai as VP, sales, South Asia, Middle East and Africa. He was managing director, sales, for South Asia at Harmonic.

VIACOMCBS

Dan Cohe

Dan Cohen has been named president of the ViacomCBS Distribution Group, replacing Armando Nuñez, who shifts to an advisory role. He was president of Worldwide Home Entertainment & Television Distribution for Paramount Pictures.

VIZIO

John R. Burbank has been named to the board of smart TV and sound bar maker Vizio. The consumer marketing and advertising veteran is president of strategy and corporate development at Nielsen.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Rani Raad was named president, CNN Commercial, a new worldwide post. The 22-year veteran was president of CNN International Commercial. … Phil Hinson has joined FatPipe Networks as senior VP of strategic business. He had been VP of sales and VP of technical sales at AT&T At Meredith, Jeff Holub was promoted to VP and general manager of WHNS in Greenville, South Carolina, from station manager of WGCL and WPCH, Atlanta, and Kelly Boan was promoted to station manager of WHNS from assistant news director. … Denise Denson was named chief operating officer of Molten, a cloud-based content rights and media technology company. She is the former executive VP of global content distribution at Viacom, having left the media company in 2016. … Also at Pegasystems, Daniel Österberg-Holm was named VP, alliances, channels, and specialist sales, EMEA. He was VP for EMEA alliances and channels at ServiceNow. … Boston-based research firm Strategy Analytics has named Edouard Bouffenie as head of its new TV Streaming Platforms research practice.