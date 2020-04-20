Fates & Fortunes

Ed Gillespie

AT&T

Ed Gillespie has joined AT&T as senior executive VP–external and legislative affairs. Most recently with Sard Verbinnen & Co., he was chair of the Republican National Committee from 2003-04.

CURIOSITYSTREAM

Jason Eustace has joined Silver Spring, Maryland-based CuriosityStream as chief financial officer. He was head of finance at Bluemercury, Pet360 and Discovery Networks U.S.

CURIOSITYSTREAM

Damone Jones

CuriosityStream has also tapped Damone Jones as senior VP of corporate and education partnerships. He was senior director of marketing partnerships for MaxPreps at CBS Interactive.

DIGITALKITES

Digital advertising firm DigitalKites has added Amit Lall as senior VP, partnerships, leading its Audience Prime Partnerships team. He was VP, digital, at media agency OMD.

MEREDITH

Broadcaster Meredith has named James (JD) Sosnoff as VP and general manager at KMOV St. Louis, succeeding the retiring Mike Murphy. He had been the CBS affiliate’s director of sales.

PBS

Tina Sharkey was named to the board of directors of PBS. A veteran media and commerce executive for more than 20 years, she was co-founder and CEO of Brandless.

David Levy

RAINE GROUP

The Raine Group, a global merchant bank focused on technology, media and telecommunications, has added David Levy as a senior adviser. Levy is the former president of Turner.

SNAP

Peter Naylor has joined Snap as VP, Americas, responsible for driving growth in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. He had been senior VP and head of advertising sales at Hulu.

SNAP

Also at Snap, Kelly Coffey was named to the company’s board of directors. Coffey is the CEO of City National Bank, a subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Canada.

Allison Hoffman

STARZ

Alison Hoffman advanced to Santa Monica, Californiabased president, domestic networks, at Starz, responsible for domestic networks operation. She had been chief marketing officer.

WARNER BROS.

Tom Ascheim has joined Warner Bros. as president of Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, leading global strategy for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang. He was president of Freeform.

WARNERMEDIA

Jason Kilar

Jason Kilar has been named CEO at WarnerMedia. The founding CEO of Hulu and a former Amazon executive, Kilar most recently was co-founder and CEO of streaming service Vessel.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Nexstar Broadcasting has promoted John Lewis to VP and general manager of CBS affiliate WNCN Raleigh, North Carolina, CBS17.com and related social media channels. He had been VP and GM of Nexstar’s WNCT Greenville, North Carolina. … The Paley Center for Media added three members to its board of trustees: Eddy Cue, senior VP, internet software & services, Apple; former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez; and Andrew Wilson, CEO, Electronic Arts. It also added three to its Los Angeles Board of Governors: Charles D. King, founder/CEO, Macro; Keith Le Goy, president, worldwide networks & distribution, Sony Pictures Television; and Michelle Sneed, president of production and development, Tyler Perry Studios. Finally, Paley trustee Shari Redstone, chair of ViacomCBS, was named to the board of trustees’ executive committee. … Heather Ace has joined Qualcomm in San Diego as executive VP of human resources. She comes from medical device company Dexcom. … Chad Conklin was named general manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Seattle properties, including TV stations KOMO and KUNS. He was GM of Sinclair’s WSMH Flint, Michigan.