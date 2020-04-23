Fox News Rolls Along on Weekly Cable Ratings Charts

Fox News continued its weekly ratings winning streak in both primetime and total day as all three cable news networks remain at the top of the charts.

Fox News averaged 3.7 million viewers in primetime for the week of April 13 to April 19 to lead all cable networks for the 13th week in a row, according to Nielsen. News networks MSNBC (2 million viewers) and CNN (1.9 million) finished second and third respectively, continuing the genre’s domination of the charts.

HGTV was the top-rated entertainment network in primetime with 1.3 million viewers, followed by TLC at 1.1 million viewers. Discovery Channel, A&E Network and TBS (all tied with 1 million viewers), along with Hallmark Channel (967,000 viewers) to round out the top 10.

Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers to top the total day chart for the 15th consecutive week, followed by CNN, MSNBC, HGTV and Food Network, according to Nielsen.