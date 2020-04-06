Fates & Fortunes

David Beck

AMC NETWORKS

David Beck has joined AMC Networks as executive VP and head of programming strategy and business operations. He comes from WarnerMedia, where he was executive VP of strategy and operations.

CURIOSITYSTREAM

Silver Spring, Md.-based CuriosityStream has added Devin Emery as its head of growth, responsible for growing its subscriber base, audience engagement and brand partnerships. He had been VP of growth at Cheddar.

Neil Chugani

DISCOVERY

Neil Chugani was appointed chief financial officer and head of strategy and operations, direct-to-consumer at Discovery Inc. He was senior director and chief financial officer for business and operations, EMEA, for Google and YouTube.

FIGHT NETWORK

Ariel Shnerer was named general manager of combat sports network Fight Network. He had been senior director of programming, global distribution & communications of Fight parent Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

IAB

David Cohen was named president of the New Yorkbased Interactive Advertising Bureau, the trade group’s No. 2 post. He most recently served as president, North America at Magna, Interpublic Group’s media buying unit.

David Cohen

MEREDITH

Meredith has named Charlie Henrich Jr. as VP and general manager of its Kansas City, Missouri, stations, CBS affiliate KCTV and MyNetworkTV station KSMO. He was VP and GM of Meredith-owned KHNS in Greenville, South Carolina.

NEXSTAR

Nexstar Media Group has elevated Scot Chastain to VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Sacramento, California, including KTXL. He had been VP and GM of Nexstar’s operation in Lansing, Michigan.

PCN

Debra Kohr Sheppard

Debra Kohr Sheppard has been named president and CEO of public-affairs network Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN). The 26-year network veteran had served as PCN’s chief operating officer for the past nine years.

SCRIPPS

Andrew Shenkan was named VP and general manager of E.W. Scripps Co.-owned NBC affiliate WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky. He had been VP and general manager of Scrippsowned KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana.

605 MEDIA

Stephanie Mitchko-Beale was named to the board of directors of TV measurement and analytics firm 605 Media in New York. She is chief technology officer and executive VP at Charter Communications.

Dr. Arianne Hines

TENECENT

Dr. Arianne Hines has joined Tenecent Media Lab in Palo Alto, Calif., where she will continue her research in immersive and multimedia technologies. She comes from CableLabs, where she was principal architect.

VIACOMCBS

Kelly Day was named chief operating officer of ViacomCBS Networks International. She was president of Viacom Digital Studios, responsible for video content across MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and other brands.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Akamai Technologies has named Marianne Brown to its board of directors. She is the former corporate executive VP and co-chief operating officer, global financial solutions segment of Fidelity National Information Services. … AMC Networks Entertainment Group has also added Dan McDermott as president of original programming and co-president of AMC Studios. He had been head of the Lionsgate and BBC Studios scripted TV partnership. … Brad Berens was named editor in chief and senior VP of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, responsible for the trade group’s center of excellence, IAB Events programming and other content channels. He was chief strategy officer at the USC Annenberg Center for the Digital Future. … Tom Flanagan has joined Litton Entertainment as managing director of business development. He had been an executive VP at Leo Burnett in Chicago. … Broadcaster Tegna has named Cherbury Chesser VP and treasurer of and Doug Kuckelman head of investor relations. Chesser had been assistant treasurer since September 2016. Kuckelman had been senior director, corporate development since 2015.