Verizon Adds Free Fios, Wireless Content

Verizon Fios and wireless broadband customers facing the new shelter-in-place and work-from-home reality will get expanded, free, access to educational and entertainment content.

Verizon said that starting next month, students and teachers can get access to up to 60 days of free access to educational resources including a Quizlet Plus account for language studies, science math and more. Students can access the Chegg Study Pack featuring textbooks, practice tests and quizzes, and parents and children can access a 40,000 digital book library via Epic!

Also beginning April 1 (and no fooling), Fios TV customers who don't currently get premium channels wil get 30 says of programming free and with no sign-up. That includes Showtime, Epix, and Gaiam TV Fit and Yoga.

Fios will also provide freeviews of news channels if they are not currently in a subs' package, including CNN, MSNBC, the BBC and Fox News Channel.