Fox News Generates Most-Watched Week of the Year in Total Day Ratings

Fox News continues to dominate the weekly cable ratings charts as it blew away the competition during the week of March 16 to March 22, according to Nielsen.

'Outnumbered Overtime' host Harris Faulkner

Fox News averaged 2.4 million on a total day basis -- its best performance thus far in 2020 -- to top all cable networks for the week. The network was paced by Outnumbered Overtime, anchored by Harris Faulkner, which marked its highest-rated week in both total viewers and in the demo since the program's 2017 launch, according to Nielsen Research.

CNN finished second with 1.5 million viewers, followed by MSNBC at 1.4 million watchers.

On the primetime front, Fox News finished first for the 9th consecutive week, averaging 4 million viewers and nearly doubling second place MSNBC, 2.4 million viewers. CNN is third with 2 million viewers, followed by HGTV and TLC, which finished tied for fourth with 1.1 million viewers.

History, Hallmark Channel, Discovery Channel each averaged 1 million viewers, while TBS (979,000 viewers) and A&E Network (965,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched shows for the week, according to Nielsen. .