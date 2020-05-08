Fox Business Network Slates Bartiromo China Documentary

Maria Bartiromo will host a documentary special airing on Fox Business Channel that will re-air on Fox News Channel.

The special, America vs. China, will air May 9 at 7 p.m. on FBN and repeat Sunday, May 10, at 10 p.m. on FNC. A director's cut (extended) version of the doc will also be available on FNC's streaming service, Fox Nation, May 10 starting at 10 p.m.

Bartiromo, global markets editor, looks at China's handling of the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as its broader strategic goals as an economic and military force.

Bartiromo got access to a number of top Trump Administration officials--Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro, as well as tech investor Peter Thiel, Revolution Chairman Steve Case and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), the last something of a one-stop Hill expert with experience on numerous relevant committees. Cotton is a member of the Intelligence Committee chairs and the Banking Committee's Economic Policy Subcommittee and the Armed Services Committee's Air Land Power Subcommittee.

The President has recently been highly critical of China's handling of the pandemic outbreak and, longer term, has imposed tariffs on the country to attempt to level the trading playing field.