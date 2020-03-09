Fates & Fortunes

ANRITSU

Allen, Texas-based 5G and Internet of Things test and measurement firm Anritsu Americas Sales Co. has named Robert Johnson VP and general manager. He had been the company’s assistant general manager.

Jennifer Khoury

CAA

Alison Pepper has joined Creative Artists Agency in New York as an agent in its Television-News Sports & Media department. An 18-year veteran of CBS’s 60 Minutes, she most recently served as a senior producer.

COMCAST

Jennifer Khoury was promoted to chief communications officer at Comcast in Philadelphia, succeeding the retiring D’Arcy Rudnay. She had been senior VP of corporate and digital communications.

Kara Anderson

C2HR

Kara Anderson has joined the board of directors of cable industry human resources group Content & Connectivity Human Resources (C2HR). She is VP of compensation, HRIS and HR Analytics at ESPN.

C2HR

Content & Connectivity Human Resources has also tapped Jennifer Dunn as a member of the board of directors. Dunn is senior VP of people & culture at AMC Networks in New York.

DISCOVERY

Lisa Holme has joined Discovery as group senior VP, content and commercial strategy, Direct-to-Consumer, based in Los Angeles. A 10-year Hulu veteran, she was the streaming platform’s VP of content acquisition.

DISNEY

Bob Chapek was named CEO of The Walt Disney Co., succeeding Robert Iger who became Disney’s executive chairman. He had been chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Barbara Bekkedahl

ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

Entertainment Studios hired Barbara Bekkedahl as president of advertising sales for The Weather Group, including The Weather Channel and Local Now. She was VP of client solutions at NBCUniversal.

HULU

Kelly Campbell was named president of streaming service Hulu in Los Angeles. Formerly chief marketing officer of the platform, she will report to Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International unit president Kevin Mayer.

Kelly Campbell

LIGHTBOX

Out-of-home video network Lightbox has tapped Christopher Negron as Chicago-based senior VP, sales, responsible for the Central region. He comes from Twitch, where he led Midwest sales for the video platform.

SHOWTIME

Puja Vohra has joined Showtime Networks as executive VP, marketing and strategy. She comes from BSE Global, where she directed marketing, creative and digital efforts for the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center.

Puja Vohra

WILKINSON BARKER KNAUER

Suzanne Tetreault has joined Washington, D.C., law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer as a partner. A 30-year FCC veteran, Tetreault was deputy chief of the agency’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Los Angeles-based telecom provider Broadvoice tapped several new sales execs: Mike Gottwalt as VP, strategic relationships; Jason Shawgo as area VP, East Coast; and Nick Madsen as area VP, West Coast. … Jason Frierott was named VP and chief financial officer at Meredith. He had been a CFO at several of General Electric’s large business units over a 21-year run at the company. … The National Association of Broadcasters in Washington, D.C., has added Liliana Ranon as VP of external affairs. She comes from the Obama Foundation, where she was a community manager. … Streaming news service Newsy has added Steve Turnham as its managing editor. … Londonbased video ad platform Preach has named Ben Regensburger CEO. He comes from ProSieben Sat.1 unit SevenOne Media, where he was managing director. … Garrett Wagner has rejoined Showtime Networks as senior VP, executive creative director. He was director of global creative marketing for Netflix.… Jo Kinsella was elevated to president of TV attribution firm TVSquared in New York. She was chief revenue officer and executive VP.