BET, CNN, NBA TV to Air Kobe Bryant Memorial Service

Several cable networks and streaming services will air live today’s memorial service for NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The service, which celebrates the life of Bryant and his 13-year old daughter, Gianna -- who died Jan. 26 with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. -- will take place Feb. 24 at the sold out Staples Center in Los Angeles.

BET will provide live, commercial free coverage of the service starting at 1 pm, anchored by journalists Marc Lamont Hill and Jemele Hill. After the service, the network will air the 2015 Showtime documentary, Kobe Bryant’s Muse which looks at the NBA All-star’s 18-year career beyond his stats.

“I am grateful that the BET family had the opportunity to give Kobe his flowers while he was still with us, and we will continue to do so, as his legacy very greatly impacted ours,” said Scott Mills, president, BET Networks in a statement. “Our prayers are with the Bryant family during this difficult time.”

Other cable networks that will televise the celebration live include CNN, ESPN and NBA TV.

On the streaming side, CBS All Access will provide live coverage of the memorial along with ET! Live, NBA.com, ABC News Live, ETLive.com and BET.com.