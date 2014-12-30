Fates Roundup, Dec. 30, 2014

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

Greg Maffei, the CEO of Liberty Media and Liberty Interactive, will remain in his roles for another five years. The veteran technology and cable executive signed a new five-year deal, which takes him through 2019, increases his annual salary by more than 10% and makes him eligible for millions of dollars in bonuses and performance incentives.

Liberty Media chairman John Malone and his wife Leslie are set to donate $42.5 million to Colorado State University. The donation, which is the largest in university history, will launch the CSU Institute for Biologic Translational Therapies to fund research into developing regenerative and medical therapies for people and animals.

NewBay Media’s TWICE Magazine has launched a LG-sponsored social media hub to curate posts about CES 2015, which takes place in Las Vegas Jan. 6-9. The hub will supplement the magazine’s coverage, with news before, during and after the show as well as announcements and keynotes from the event.